Jungkook opens up about his girlfriend for the first time during a live video

Jungkook, a member of the popular Korean boy band, BTS, has finally opened up about his love life. For years, fans have been curious about the identity of his girlfriend.



Jungkook was rumoured to be dating after an alleged video of him with a girl went viral on social media. The singer recently addressed the rumour during a live session on Stationhead.



As per a translation by X user, @BTStranslation_, Jungkook said, “Do I have a girlfriend? Why do you keep asking that? I don’t have a girlfriend so don’t need (to) ask questions like this.”



Jungkook's girlfriend



Jungkook revealed he did not have a girlfriend and added, “I only have ARMYs… I’m only looking at ARMYs… ARMYs be my girlfriend… Okay??” He said he felt better after the confession and added, “I only look at armys because I’m ARMYbaragi (armyflower like sunflower). Ah, do I need to say this English too? ARMYs please spread this in English until far far away.” “You're going to tell people that I'm your boyfriend if they ask? okay, do it! tell them I'm your boyfriend or friend or older or younger brother or family,” he also said.



Jungkook on alleged video with a girl



Jungkook's fans had urged the star to take legal action after a video showing him with a girl in a room went viral. The singer addressed the alleged video and said, "There’s no need to sue them. Just leave it be. Leave it be, leave it be. This just gives them attention. If you don’t give them attention, they won’t do that. Thank you. I love you (ARMYs). Let me embrace you with love.”



Jungkook's latest song 3D- in collaboration with Jack Harlow- was released on Friday and has been received well. He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming solo mini-album.