Julian Lennon performs his father's classic 'Imagine' for first time to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees

Anything for Ukraine! Late singer John Lennon's son Julian had vowed to never perform his father's famous song 'Imagine'. However, Julian broke the rule to raise funds for the Ukraine refugees.



On Saturday, Julian sang the famous song as part of the Global Citizen’s social media rally, 'Stand Up for Ukraine'.

“So today, for the first time ever, I publicly performed my Dad’s song, ‘Imagine’,” Julian wrote on Instagram a video of him singing the track.



“Why now, after all these years?” he added. “I had always said, that the only time I would ever consider singing ‘Imagine’ would be if it was the ‘End of the World’ but also because his lyrics reflect our collective desire for peace worldwide. Because within this song, we’re transported to a space, where love and togetherness become our reality, if but for a moment in time.”

Julian also called upon other world leaders and everyone who believes in the sentiments of 'Imagine' to stand up for refugees everywhere.

Former Beatles star, John Lennon released “Imagine” in 1971. The song was inspired heavily by artist Yoko Ono, who used the word in many of her 1960s conceptual artworks. Lennon and Yoko Ono subsequently got married.