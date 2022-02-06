Julia Fox gives clarification on past romance rumours with Drake and his Kanye West feud

American actor Julia Fox has set the record straight on her pre-Kanye West love life by addressing a report that she dated Drake in 2020.



According to People magazine, the 'Uncut Gems' actor talked about this on her 'Forbidden Fruits' podcast and said that "nothing really happened."



Though she did not completely deny any romance or intimacy between her and Drake, the actor said Kanye is already well aware of her connection to the 'Certified Lover Boy' artist.



"He`s a great guy and a gentleman... and that was it. Nothing really happened, we were just, like, friends hanging out," Fox said, adding, "I wouldn`t say that we were dating."



Fox further claimed that the once foes have put their issues behind them, after West said in November that "it`s time to put it to rest" and later reunited onstage with Drake, for the 'Free Larry Hoover' benefit concert in December.

She noted, "I feel like they've squashed their issues. Obviously, when I first started speaking to Ye, I told him immediately, I think on the first day, before it went any further, because I'm just an honest person."



Drake's complicated relationship with the 'Donda' artist goes back as far as 2007, although he`s referred to West as "the most influential person" in music.



Even their loved ones have not been immune to the on-and-off feud, which included rumours that Drake once shared a romance with Kanye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who later dispelled the speculation. Fox has been open about her budding romance with West, revealing in her Interview magazine column that they shared an "instant connection" after meeting in Miami on New Year's Eve.



A source previously told People magazine that despite Kanye`s new relationship with Fox, "he`s still telling people that he wants to have Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce last year, back and he is willing to make appropriate changes to do so."



Fox shares a 1-year-old son Valentino with ex-husband Peter Artemiev. Meanwhile, Kanye and Kim, who are going through a divorce, are co-parents to daughters North, Chicago and sons Saint and 2-year-old Psalm. Since October, the `SKIMS` founder has been romantically linked to Pete Davidson.

