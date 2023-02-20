Judd Apatow takes a dig at Tom Cruise over Scientology, his height and more

At the Directors Guild of America Awards, it was all about Tom Cruise! Judd Apatow took shots at the Hollywood actor as he mocked his height, his Scientology beliefs and co-parenting arrangement with Katie Holmes.

The filmmaker said, “Remember when Tom Cruise jumped up and down on the couch and we all thought, ‘What a lunatic!’ And now he rides a motorcycle off a cliff and BASE jumps and we’re all like, ‘Tom’s fine!’” He was referring to the famous Oprah Winfrey interview in 2005 when he couldn’t hold back his excitement on meeting up with Katie Holmes.

“Tom is not fine. Someone needs to explain to him something called CGI. You’re 60. Calm down,” added the filmmaker.

Judd also took a dig at the actor’s co-parenting choices as he said, “The only thing he seems to be afraid of is co-parenting and antidepressants. I doubled my Prozac today just for this. I doubled it! Do you think if Tom Cruise took antidepressants, he’d be like, "I’m not jumping out of a f***ing cliff. I’m rich!’”