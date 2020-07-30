Jordan Peele, Issa Rae team up for supernatural feature 'Sinkhole'

Jordan Peele and Issa Rae are teaming for a new movie for Universal.

It will be an adaptation of short story Sinkhole about a young family who moves into their dream home, except for the huge sinkhole in the backyard. The sinkhole is mysterious as it takes all things broken and destroyed and make them perfect again but the issue arises when they consider that what if it’s a person who is flawed?

The film is said to be a "genre piece that engages on the question of female perfection and identity."

‘Sinkhole’ will be produced by Issa Rae, who will be producing with Montrel McKay and Sara Rastogi for Rae's Issa Rae Productions banner. Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld will produce for their Monkeypaw Productions.

Leyna Krow, the author of the short story, will executive produce along with Alex