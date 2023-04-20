Jonathan Majors' attorney speaks out amid more serious allegations: 'He has not abused anyone'

Jonathan Majors is facing serious allegations, and ever since his shocking arrest, more victims have come forward to accuse Majors of serious allegations. However, amid all this, the 33-year-old actor's lawyers have once again called the Creed III actor ''innocent''.



Attorney Priya Chaudhry has revealed in a statement that “Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone.''



Further, she said, ''We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated.”



Majors was arrested on March 25 in New York after the police responded to a 911 call. According to authorities, he faced charges of strangulation, assault and harassment.



New York Police Department (NYPD) said that the Marvel actor was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman.



"The victim informed police that she was assaulted," a spokesperson for the NYPD said in a statement. "Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."



The unnamed victim was taken to a hospital with “minor injuries to her head and neck,” authorities revealed back then.



As per the Variety, sources have told that multiple alleged abuse victims of Majors have come forward after his March arrest and are cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney’s office.



After the arrest, his manager Entertainment 360 dropped him. His PR manager Lede Company has also parted ways with him. He has also lost his many big projects.



Jonathan Majors' next court hearing is scheduled for May 8 in New York