Jonas Brothers honoured at Hollywood Walk Of Fame, announce their new album
The Jonas Brothers are going to be back with a new album soon. The announcement was made on Monday as the sibling musical trio received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the ceremony, the brothers- Kevin, Joe and Nick made the announcement of their new album which will be out later this year.
The trio were honoured for their work in the music career which has spanned over two decades. The brothers were greeted and cheered on by a sea of fans during the ceremony. Their wives sat on the front row as the three took to the podium to express gratitude to their fans and announce details of their new album.
The Jonas Brothers' new album
As they were honoured with a star on 'Walk Of Fame, the Jonas Brothers left their fans with a little gift. Nick Jonas said, “I think we should make a quick announcement." The singer then waited as the crowd hooted and cheered. “We are excited to announce today that our new album, ‘The Album,’ will be coming out May 5.” Nick also teased fans as he added that the band will be going on tour later this year.
Hollywood! Here we are 😎 So proud to officially be a part of the @WalkofFameStar! Thank you to each and every person who came out and watched the livestream to celebrate with us. Next up? New music! https://t.co/CjvOnTOPUg pic.twitter.com/5a1FFvXifJ— Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) January 31, 2023
'The Album' will be their second release after their comeback album 'Happiness Begins' in 2019. It was received with a lot of love from fans and admirers. In the three years following that, both Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas continued to work on their solo projects and balanced with their joint collaborations. 'The Album' will be their sixth studio album in general. While they worked with Ryan Tedder on 'Happiness Begins' the Jonas Brothers will now partner up with Jon Bellion on their upcoming album.
The event on Monday also marked the public debut of Maltie Marie, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' one-year-old daughter. The couple had so far not revealed her face to the public. Weeks after they celebrated her first birthday, Maltie Marie made her public debut. The couple had their first child via surrogacy.