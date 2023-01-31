Jonas Brothers honoured at Hollywood Walk Of Fame, announce their new album

The Jonas Brothers are going to be back with a new album soon. The announcement was made on Monday as the sibling musical trio received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the ceremony, the brothers- Kevin, Joe and Nick made the announcement of their new album which will be out later this year.



The trio were honoured for their work in the music career which has spanned over two decades. The brothers were greeted and cheered on by a sea of fans during the ceremony. Their wives sat on the front row as the three took to the podium to express gratitude to their fans and announce details of their new album.



The Jonas Brothers' new album



As they were honoured with a star on 'Walk Of Fame, the Jonas Brothers left their fans with a little gift. Nick Jonas said, “I think we should make a quick announcement." The singer then waited as the crowd hooted and cheered. “We are excited to announce today that our new album, ‘The Album,’ will be coming out May 5.” Nick also teased fans as he added that the band will be going on tour later this year.