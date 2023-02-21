JoJo Siwa to star in horror-thriller All My Friends Are Dead

JoJo Siwa will next star in horror thriller All My Friends Are Dead opposite Jade Pettyjohn.

The film is currently in its casting stage with makers shortlisting all actors for the film. The filming will begin this spring in Canada. It will be directed by Dunstan from a screenplay by writers Josh Sims and Jessica Sarah Flaum.

The film will follow a group of close college friends who get a steal on a killer Airbnb for the biggest music festival of the year. A weekend of partying quickly takes a turn for the worst as members of the group are murdered one by one. They soon discover that each one of their deaths directly corresponds to one of the seven deadly sins.

Jojo Siwa said, “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the upcoming movie All My Friends Are Dead. This is a project that is so different from anything I’ve done previously; however, I absolutely love horror movies and I can’t wait to start production! I’m also excited to work with Jade again. We worked together when we were younger and can’t wait to create this movie together.”