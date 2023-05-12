Johnny Depp set to direct a biopic called Modi. No, it's not what you think 

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is making a comeback to direction with a biopic titled Modi. Before you jump the gun and decide it's on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, let us be clear, it is not. The actor is set to direct a film based on Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani who was known as Modi to his friends. Depp will co-produce the film along with Al Pacino and Barry Navidi.



The project will be introduced to buyers at the film market at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. Actor Riccardo Scamarcio has been cast as Modigliani, while Pierre Niney will play French artist Maurice Utrillo, and Al Pacino will essay the role of art collector Gangnat. The film's production will start in this fall in Budapest.



The film is based on Dennis McIntyre's play Modigliani and is written by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski. It takes place over a 48-hour period and follows Modigliani as he tries to end his career and flee the city while being chased by the police.



The film aims to tell the story of the painter and his sculptor friend in Paris in 1916 and highlight how a turbulent 48 hours became a turning point in his life and solidified his reputation as an artistic legend.



Depp is excited to bring "universally human story' to the big screen and is also serving as a co-producer of the film. Despite his highly publicised legal battle with his former wife Amber Heard, he is upbeat about his film career.



Barry Navidi, who has previously worked with Pacino on multiple features has described Modi as a project that is "very close to Al's heart." He says that it is "a slice of Modi's life and not a bio", and that it has been his dream to work with Johnny again. Most cast announcements are expected in the coming week around Modi.