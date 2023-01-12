Johnny Depp is 'totally devastated' after the death of his close friend Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp is heartbroken following the death of his close friend Jeff Back. The entire world is aware of the close bond the two used to share. People magazine has reported that Depp was with his rock star friend till his last breath. A source told the publication that the actor is "totally devastated" after the death of his guitarist friend at the age of 78. Revealing more, the source added that Depp was among the stars who were with the musician in the last time.



"They had a really tight friendship; they were extremely close, and he got even closer over this past summer when they were touring together," the source told the publication. "The sickness came on really quickly, and it all deteriorated rapidly in the last couple weeks."



"Johnny is still processing this news. "He's devastated," the source adds.



Over the years, Johnny and Jeff have collaborated on many occasions, but they came closer when they toured together last year. Depp joined Beck when the actor was trying hard to build his career again after his much-publicized defamation case. Before the tour, when the entire world was waiting for the verdict in the actor's defamation case, Depp surprisingly appeared alongside Beck in Sheffield and performed a series of songs, including John Lennon’s 'Isolation.'



Jeff and Johnny have collaborated on several musical projects. In 2020, Johnny & Beck released their first official cover of John Lennon‘s 'Isolation'



In July of last year, Depp and Beck also released their album, titled '18'.



Jeff Beck, the guitarist who rose to rock and roll stardom with the 1960s group 'The Yardbirds', passed away after a sudden bout of bacterial meningitis. He was 78 years old.



"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's passing." "After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday," a statement on the English-born musician's website said.