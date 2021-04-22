John Travolta reveals the back story about his ‘Fairytale’ dance with Princess Diana

Hollywood star John Travolta is recalling the iconic moment when he and Princess Diana took the dance floor together at the White House.



The memorable moments took place in 1985, when the late royal and her then-husband Prince Charles visited the White House to attend a dinner hosted by President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan which 'Grease ' star also attended.



The 67-year-old actor looked back at the iconic moment in a new interview with Esquire Mexico and revealed that he had made no preparations to dance with the late Princess of Wales.

Diana looked incredible in a black ballgown while John wore a black tuxedo-the moment that become one of the most iconic pictures of modern times.



Travolta recalled the night and said, ''I didn’t think they’d ask me to dance with her. I had the great privilege and honour of doing so, and I thought, ‘There must be a reason for doing this and I better give it my all,'' John revealed.



''That meant lead the dance well and make sure we had fun. That was the easy part, but just the fact of greeting Diana appropriately, being confident and asking her to dance was a complicated task,” Travolta admitted. “Think of the setting,” he said by recalling the magical night.



“We were at the White House. It’s midnight. The stage is like a dream. I approach her, touch her elbow, invite her to dance,” he added.



By calling it was a fairytale moment, he said, “She spins around and gives me that captivating smile, just a little sad, and accepts my invitation. And there we were, dancing together as if it were a fairytale.”



He added, “Who could ever imagine something like that would happen to them someday? I was smart enough to stamp it in my memory as a very special, magical moment.”