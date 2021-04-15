John Stamos reveals why his 'Friends' cameo left him 'heartbroken'

John Stamos, who is gearing up for his next teen drama 'Big Shot' is recalling his cameo on 90's famous show 'Friends'.



Recently in an interview with Access Hollywood, Stamos talked about his guest appearance on the hit sitcom and revealed what left the actor heartbroken.



Stamos, who appeared as a potential sperm donor for Chandler and Monica said, ''I have not told this story," he revealed, explaining that they invited him to be a guest star on the show.



"They said, 'You come in here and you hold for applause and then you take your moment and move on," he recalled. "Matthew Perry was like, 'Oh, man, they're going to be excited.''



The actor who appeared in 2003's 'The One With the Donor' episode said, "I open the door and I walk in and ... silence," said Stamos. "Matt just says the line, and then we move on," he said.



"I remember being sort of heartbroken; they were all waiting for the people to clap in the audience and they didn't," he said. "That's what I remember. It was weird, right?"



John rose to fame for his role on ‘Full House’ which aired from 1987 to 1995.