John Legend says Chrissy Teigen is doing 'great' amid bullying controversy

Chrissy Teigen is facing major backlash for her controversial hateful bullying tweets. Now her husband John Legend has given a little update about his wife and how she is doing amid bullying controversy.



The couple has been keeping a low profile in recent weeks following allegations on Teigen of online bullying a few celebrities in the past. Recently, John stepped out from his LA mansion and was approaching his car when the paparazzi asked him how Chrissy was doing, to which John replied "great" as he got into his car.



His comment comes after fashion designer Michael Costello alleged that Chrissy's bullying left him feeling suicidal. The cookbook author had issued a second apology for her cyberbullying past recently.

Chrissy Teigen drops out of Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever' amid bullying controversy



“Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past,” Teigen wrote in her post this week. “As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced. I’m truly ashamed of them. As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that?”



“I’ve apologized publicly to one person, but there are others — and more than just a few — who I need to say I’m sorry to.” she said in a post.



This all started after Courtney Stodden alleged in a Daily Beast interview that the cookbook author used to send her DM on Twitter back in 2011 telling her to “kill” herself.



After the backlash, the mother of two publicly issued her first apology to model Courtney Stodden. Taking it to Twitter, Chrissy wrote, "Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I`m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll. I am ashamed and embarrassed at my behaviour but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel."



As allegations of bullying against her keep surfacing, model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen is hoping to tell her side of the truth to Oprah Winfrey in a Meghan Markle-style sit-down interview. Read more here