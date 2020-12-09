John Legend gets emotional as 'Voice' contestant dedicates song to him and wife Chrissy Teigen 

John Legend, who is one of the mentors on the reality show 'Voice', got emotional on the sets when a contestant dedicated his performance to Legend and his family.



Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen, were expecting their third child together before Teigen suffered a tragic pregnancy loss last month.



To honour his mentor's loss, contestant John Holiday sang Coldplay's classic 'Fix You' during Monday's episode leaving Legend teary eyed. Holiday mentioned before his performance that it was dedicated to Legend and his wife who have been coping with the loss this past month.



"I mean, I'm over here crying," admitted Legend holding back tears. "When I talked to John (Holiday) about doing this song, I just said it would mean a lot to us if you just give your emotional best performance and let yourself be not perfect, let yourself just live in the emotion of the song. And we felt it," said the singer.



"It's one of those songs that is so special and I definitely thought of you and Chrissy," Holiday said during the episode.

Legend admitted that he had heard the song with Teigen before.



"I was just sitting there working, and we started playing this song," Legend said. "My wife was sitting next to me, my daughter's in my wife's lap. We all just started crying ... The lyrics of the song just spoke to us," the singer revealed.



Teigen revealed that she was expecting her third child with Legend earlier in August this year. They are parents to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.



In September, the former model told fans she'd been hospitalized for an abnormal amount of bleeding. Days later, she shared the tragic news that their third child, a boy whom they called Jack, had passed away.



After the incident Teigen went silent on social media for a month. She later wrote a post on Medium on how the family has been trying to cope with tragedy in their own way and even thanked fans for sending words of encouragement.