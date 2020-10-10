John David Washington joins Margot Robbie & Christian Bale in David O Russell’s next project

'Tenet' star John David Washington will join David O Russell's next outing co-starring Margot Robbie and Christian Bale.



Russell will be directing his script for New Regency. The plot details and title of the movie are not revealed yet but the movie will start shoot in Los Angeles in January. Three-time Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki is also on board.



The New Regency project, which is set up with the Fox/Disney is also being produced by Russell with Matthew Budman. His other work include 'American Hustle', 'Silver Linings Playbook' and 'The Fighter'. Russell will be returning to the director's chair for the first time since 2015's 'Joy', starring Jennifer Lawrence.



Washington started his career with HBO comedy series 'Ballers' and after which he starred as Ron Stallworth in Spike Lee’s drama-comedy 'BlacKkKlansman', for which he received Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations. Currently, he is one of the few actors to stars in theatres with Christopher Nolan’s time-travel spy film 'Tenet'.