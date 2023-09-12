Joe Jonas breaks silence on his divorce during a Jonas Brothers concert, watch video

Joe Jonas finally broke his silence on his divorce from Sophie Turner. The singer who is touring with his Jonas Brothers band, addressed the news at the Los Angeles concert at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night. Joe and Sophie announced their separation last week. The couple who first met in 2016 and got engaged a year later, married in 2019 and share two daughters together. What did Joe Jonas say about his divorce at the LA concert? During the Los Angeles concert of the Jonas Brothers, Joe took the opportunity to address his divorce news and spoke directly to the audience. “It’s been a crazy week. I just wanna say, look – if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. OK?” He added, “Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”

The 34-year-old then sang ‘Hesitate,’ a song that he had previously dedicated to Turner, 27, and got emotional while performing it.



Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner divorce



Joe filed for divorce from the ‘Game of Thrones’ star earlier this month, after four years of marriage. The news of their split came as a shock to many, as they seemed to be a happy couple. However, several conflicting reports have surfaced in the past few days pointing at the reasons behind their breakup.



According to TMZ report, Joe heard or saw something on a Ring camera that made him realize that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” The outlet also claimed that Turner’s partying lifestyle clashed with Joe’s preference to stay at home.



Reports also claimed that Joe was 'unhappy' for a long time and that divorce was a “last resort” for him. He wanted to do what was best for his girls and that he and Turner were “going through it this year.”



Another report by TMZ lamented that Joe was “less than supportive” of Turner when she was struggling after giving birth to their second child. He allegedly pressured her to attend industry events while she wanted to stay home with their kids. He also reportedly complained that she needed to get out more at one event that she skipped.



So far the couple have not addressed their divorce publicly. Instead, they just issued a joint statement on their Instagram pages urging fans to not believe all the reports about their marriage.



They said, “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

