Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reach temporary agreement over the custody of their daughters

Singer Joe Jonas and his estranged wife, actress Sophie Turner have reached a temporary agreement regarding their two children. According to reports, the court has issued an interim order for the custody of the estranged couple's two daughters, — Delphine, 15 months, and Willa, 3 — for the coming weeks.



From Oct 9-21, the children will be with their mother during which time they are permitted to travel to England and throughout the United States.



Turner or the child's nanny is then to return the girls to the musician, 34, on the 21st, at which point the kids will remain with their dad until Nov 2. The same travel permissions are extended to Jonas for his time with the children.



Jonas or the nanny then return the children to Turner on Nov 2, where they stay until Nov 22. The kids then return to Jonas from Nov 22 to Dec 16 and will seemingly spend the holidays with Turner from Dec 16 to Jan 7, 2024.



As for the future, the agreement requires "that the parties shall jointly submit a status report letter" before December 23, outlining the status of mediation between the two.



The interim order comes after Turner sued Jonas over withholding their daughters' passports and thereby prohibiting them from travelling to her home country England.



The complaint against the musician called for "the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained," with Turner's legal team asserting the "wrongful retention" began on September 20.



Shortly after Turner filed her complaint, Jonas released a statement disputing her claims and saying that he believed the two had reached an agreement to work on a co-parenting plan.



A few days later, the two reached a temporary agreement to keep their two daughters in New York City where Turner is staying at Taylor Swift's apartment along with the girls.



Last month, Jonas filed for a dissolution of marriage in Miami from his wife of four years.



The filing claimed that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." Per the divorce filing, the couple have a prenup in place.



Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas first connected through Instagram DMs in 2016 and tied the knot in 2019.