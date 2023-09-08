Joe Jonas allegedly pressured Sophie Turner to attend events after the birth of their second daughter: Reports

There are multiple theories doing the rounds of the internet that what led to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce. Yesterday, some reports claimed that Turner was the party girl while Joe was left home to tend to the kids. The latest reports flip the narrative.



A report on TMZ claims that the breakdown of Joe and Sophie's marriage happened due to Joe being 'less than supportive' towards Sophie after the birth of their second daughter.



As per the sources quoted by the portal, Sophie Turner was struggling after the birth of their second daughter last year. The former partners are parents to four-year-old daughter Willa and a year-old daughter.



Joe Jonas was ‘less than supportive’



Sources who were around Joe after Sophie gave birth last year in July said that the Game Of Thrones star 'didn't want to leave their home'. They said that Sophie 'didn't want to be photographed or go to events'. They added, “Nevertheless, she attended several events with Joe, but at one specific event, several people who were there said Sophie made it clear she was uncomfortable and didn't want to be there.”



Shortly after the said event, there was another one, which Joe attended solo. Joe reportedly ‘complained Sophie was MIA (missing in action) and felt she needed to get out more'. The sources added that it was clear to the people, who were there and heard Joe, that there was a strain in the relationship.



Sources acknowledged that there were challenges in the relationship but said that Joe was supportive of Sophie.



Sophie's alleged partying lifestyle



The news comes just days after a slew of stories had appeared in the press painting Sophie Turner as a party girl. Joe was reportedly upset about Sophie being too much into partying.



The source was quoted as saying, “She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner first met in 2016 and then announced their engagement in 2017. The couple married in 2019 in France in an intimate ceremony.