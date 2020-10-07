Joe Biden to get Star Trek-themed fundraiser

Joe Biden fundraiser has just gotten interesting as it will now have a Star Trek-theme. Cast members from five different ‘Star Trek’ series, including George Takei, Patrick Stewart and Kate Mulgrew, will take part next week in a fundraiser for Joe Biden.

The virtual event also will include Alison Pill, Anthony Rapp, Brent Spiner, Evan Evagora, Gates McFadden, Isa Briones, Jeri Ryan, Jonathan Del Arco, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Marina Sirtis, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Sonequa Martin-Green, Wil Wheaton and Wilson Cruz.

Andrew Yang, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg and Stacey Abrams also will participate.

Joe Biden’s campaign has hosted other fundraisers with Julia Louis-Dreyfus of Veep and with Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler along with their real-life counterparts, Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton.