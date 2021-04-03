Joe Alwyn to star in Lena Dunham's directorial venture 'Catherine, Called Birdy'

Joe Alwyn is set to star in Lena Dunham's directorial venture.



Titled 'Catherine, Called Birdy', the film will also star '1917' actor Dean-Charles Chapman. The two actors join Andrew Scott, Bella Ramsey and Billie Piper in the film, reported Deadline.



The movie, which hails from Working Title and Amazon Studios, is said to be a passion project for Dunham, who has been a fan of the 1994 book of the same name from author Karen Cushman.



The coming-of-age film, also penned by Dunham, is set in 13th century England and follows a 14-year-old girl named Catherine (Ramsey) who "bucks against convention", namely the arranged marriage her father (Scott) has planned out for her.



Chapman will essay the role of Catherine's older brother, while Alwyn will play her uncle. Working Title, in association with Dunham's Good Thing Going banner, is producing the project along with Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Jo Wallett. Liz Watson and Michael P Cohen are serving as executive producers.