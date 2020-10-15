Joaquin Phoenix roped in to play Napoleon Bonaparte in Ridley Scott's 'Kitbag'

After delivering an outstanding performance as Joker, Joaquin Phoenix is set to take on the role of Napoleon Bonaparte in a period drama 'Kitbag'. It will be helmed by Ridley Scott.



This would be the second collaboration of Phoenix and veteran director Ridley as they first teamed up for the multiple Oscar-winning 'Gladiator' in 2000. In the movie, Phoenix played the Roman emperor Commodus. The actor, who won the best actor Academy Award this year for his performance in Todd Phillip's 'Joker', has been nominated for Oscars previously for his role in 'Gladiator'.



As per the reports, the movie will follow Napoleon's origin and his journey to becoming an emperor and will also cover his relation with his wife, Josephine. The movie is planned to go into production next year.



The project will be directed and produced by Scott through his Scott Free production company along with Kevin Walsh. The movie will be penned by David Scarpa.



Meanwhile, Phoenix welcomed his first child, a boy, with his fiancee Rooney Mara. The couple named their new boy after Joaquin's late brother River.

