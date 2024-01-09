Jo Koy reacts to Taylor Swift's cold response to his joke on her at the Globes: It was flat

Golden Globes 2024 host Jo Koy's opening monologue and in particular a joke on singer Taylor Swift's expense received a lukewarm response from the audience as well as people on the internet on Sunday night. Koy's joke landed almost flat as he cracked a joke on Swift's rumoured romance with NFL star Travis Kelce. As the camera focussed on the singer for her reaction, she maintained a straight face and took a sip of her drink.



Now a day later the comedian has reacted to the cold reception his jokes got at the Globes.



Jo Koy says Taylor Swift joke was a 'little flat'



Speaking about the poor reception to his monologue at the Golden Globe Awards, comedian Jo Koy told GMA3 that there was a particular moment that he felt bad about. He said, “I think it was when the Taylor (Swift) one was just a little flat…It was a weird joke, I guess. But it was more on the NFL…I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that. So it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn’t come out that way."