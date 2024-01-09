Jo Koy reacts to Taylor Swift's cold response to his joke on her at the Globes: It was flat
Golden Globes 2024 host Jo Koy's opening monologue and in particular a joke on singer Taylor Swift's expense received a lukewarm response from the audience as well as people on the internet on Sunday night. Koy's joke landed almost flat as he cracked a joke on Swift's rumoured romance with NFL star Travis Kelce. As the camera focussed on the singer for her reaction, she maintained a straight face and took a sip of her drink.
Now a day later the comedian has reacted to the cold reception his jokes got at the Globes.
Jo Koy says Taylor Swift joke was a 'little flat'
Speaking about the poor reception to his monologue at the Golden Globe Awards, comedian Jo Koy told GMA3 that there was a particular moment that he felt bad about. He said, “I think it was when the Taylor (Swift) one was just a little flat…It was a weird joke, I guess. But it was more on the NFL…I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that. So it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn’t come out that way."
What did Jo Koy say at the Golden Globes?
At the ceremony, Jo Koy remarked, “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL – on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift. I swear, there’s just more to go to."
The host was talking about the media attention surrounding the singer in the last couple of months while she attended to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chief Travis Kelce's NFL games.
Swift's cold reaction to Jo Koy's joke immediately went viral on the internet with many fans calling the joke unnecessary and unfunny.
'It was a hard job'
In the same interview, the comedian also admitted that the experience was a hard one for him. “It’s a tough room. It was a hard job, I’m not going to lie…I’d be lying if (I said) it doesn’t hurt. I hit a moment there where I was like, ‘Ah.’ Hosting is just a tough gig. Yes, I’m a stand-up comic but that hosting position it’s a different style. I kind of went in and did the writer’s thing. We had 10 days to write this monologue. It was a crash course. I feel bad, but I got to still say I loved what I did,” he said.