JK Rowling to return human rights award over transgender backlash

'Harry Potter' author JK Rowling is returning the Ripple of Hope award. The award was given to her last year by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights organization. The move comes after, Robert F Kennedy, the president of the organization criticized her recent comments on the transgender community.

The award is given to the people who have shown a commitment to a social change. Last year, the award was presented to Rowling for her work with children charity.

By publicly putting her statement and expressing her disappointment Rowling wrote on her website, "The statement incorrectly implied that I was transphobic and that I am responsible for harm to trans people."



"As a longstanding donor to LGBT charities and a supporter of trans people's right to live free of persecution, I absolutely refute the accusation that I hate trans people or wish them ill, or that standing up for the rights of women is wrong, discriminatory, or incites harm or violence to the trans community."

"In solidarity with those who have contacted me but who are struggling to make their voices heard, and because of the very serious conflict of views between myself and RFKHR, I feel I have no option but to return the Ripple of Hope Award bestowed upon me last year. I am deeply saddened that RFKHR has felt compelled to adopt this stance, but no award or honor, no matter my admiration for the person for whom it was named, means so much to me that I would forfeit the right to follow the dictates of my own conscience."



In a series of tweets in June, Rowling said she supported trans rights but did not believe in ''erasing' the concept of biological sex, '' If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It doesn’t hate to speak the truth''. She tweeted.