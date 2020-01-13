Jimmy Fallon to play host for upcoming musical series 'That's My Jam'

Talk show host and funny-man Jimmy Fallon will be featuring on prime time television for the first time as the host of NBC's new musical competition series named 'That's My Jam'.



The new program is inspired by a segment from Fallon's famous 'The Tonight Show', reported a magazine.The launch of this show was announced during the Television Critics Association winter press tour.



Premiering after the Tokyo Olympics, the hour-long show would feature celebrities battling each other in singing and dancing.



Apart from playing the host, Fallon would also be the executive producer of the series.



According to a magazine, Fallon pitched this format to Universal Television Alternative Studio along with 'The Tonight Show' producer Jim Juvonen and writer Josh Knapp. Besides Fallon, Gavin Purcell would also be the executive producer of this show.