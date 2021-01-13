Jimmy Fallon draws lowest 'Tonight' audience rating

American comedian Jimmy Fallon drew the lowest rating on Monday`s showing of `The Tonight Show.`



According to Fox News, the 46-year-old comedian averaged the smallest television audience ever for an original episode of the late-night show, according to early Nielsen ratings - pulling in 947,000 total viewers on Monday night (local time).



One of Fallon`s competing programs, Stephen Colbert`s `Late Show,` on CBS took the cake on Monday evening, drawing just over 2 million viewers, according to Nielsen`s Live and Same Day fast-national numbers as reported by The Wrap.



As reported by Fox News, coming in at second place was ABC`s `Jimmy Kimmel Live!` with 1.67 million total viewers. Per the outlet, the final numbers are expected on Wednesday. With Fallon`s showing on Monday, the ratings unseat a previous low for an original `Tonight Show` episode that came as recently as September 25, 2020 - on that night Fallon secured 992,000 total viewers when his show was delayed following a Stanley Cup Finals game. As reported by Fox News, Fallon`s guest list on Monday was not short on big names, either.



He welcomed funnyman Bill Burr, Rashida Jones and had Old Dominion on as the evening`s musical guest.



Meanwhile, Colbert interviewed Chris Rock on Monday night while welcoming Joss Stone as the show`s musical performer. If late-night fans had switched over to Kimmel on ABC, they would have seen `This Is Us` star Milo Ventimiglia and Jake Tapper with Queen Naija as the musical guest.