Jimin's 'Set Me Free Pt.2' is the biggest Korean soloist debut on Spotify Global

Jimin's first solo album is set to release worldwide in a few days but before the highly anticipated album hits the stand, its song has already created a record. Jimin revealed the new solo single Set Me Free Part 2 from his solo album Face some days back. The track has already created a record on Spotify with over 4.8 million filtered streams which catapulted his album to number 6 spot on the global chart.



Jimin, who has been a vocalist for the popular band BTS, has now bagged the biggest first-day debut streams of a song by a Korean artist in 2023 so far.



Jimin's song has not only been streamed heavily on Spotify but it has also created history on the iTunes charts. Media reports state that within 10 hours of the release of Set me Free Pt2, it landed on the number 1 spot on iTunes. The song has become the fastest to reach such a record on music charts across the globe. The music video too is garnering impressive views on YouTube.