Jimin's 'Set Me Free Pt.2' is the biggest Korean soloist debut on Spotify Global
Jimin's first solo album is set to release worldwide in a few days but before the highly anticipated album hits the stand, its song has already created a record. Jimin revealed the new solo single Set Me Free Part 2 from his solo album Face some days back. The track has already created a record on Spotify with over 4.8 million filtered streams which catapulted his album to number 6 spot on the global chart.
Jimin, who has been a vocalist for the popular band BTS, has now bagged the biggest first-day debut streams of a song by a Korean artist in 2023 so far.
Jimin's song has not only been streamed heavily on Spotify but it has also created history on the iTunes charts. Media reports state that within 10 hours of the release of Set me Free Pt2, it landed on the number 1 spot on iTunes. The song has become the fastest to reach such a record on music charts across the globe. The music video too is garnering impressive views on YouTube.
Jimin's first solo album Face will be released on March 24, 2023. The album consists of six songs and the title track Like Crazy will be released on the same day in both Korean as well as English versions.
According to the press release, Like Crazy is a “synth pop song with an intense synth sound and drum sound, upon which Jimin’s poignant timbre draws a beautiful distinction, the album cover images display the album logo ‘FACE’in a shape of ripples on the surface of water.”