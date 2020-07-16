Jim Carrey calls actress Renee Zellweger his 'last great love' in new memoir

Hollywood actor Jim Carrey has opened up about his love life and his former girlfriends in his new semi-autobiographical novel, 'Memoirs And Misinformation'.



The actor termed actress Renee Zellwegger as his 'last great love' in the memoir. The two dated for a year after meeting on the sets of the film 'Me, Myself & Irene' which released in the year 2000.



In an interview to Howard Stern on SiriusXM, Carrey recently said Zellweger was very special to him. "That`s true and she was special to me, very special. I think she`s lovely," he said.



The actor also opened up about his relationship with singer Linda Ronstadt, who he dated before he made it big in Hollywood.



"I do appreciate the people that have come through my life for the good that they gave me and that`s why (Ronstadt) has a special place in the book? Because, you know, it may have seemed like some... boy-toy kind of situation to some people looking at it from the outside but she treated me with incredible respect," Carrey said.



Meanwhile, Carrey recently admitted he struggles with fame and didn`t appreciate his anonymity until he lost it.



"I tripped along for a long time. No one understands the value of anonymity until they lose it. You could say, `Well, that`s what you asked for.` Yes, but it`s what a child asks for before they become an adult and understands what something means. I`m not saying it`s a bad thing, but it`s an odd thing and it keeps you in the house," the actor said.