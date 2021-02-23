Jewish group claims 'Saturday Night Live' 'crossed the line' with jokes on the community 

The comedy show 'Saturday Night Live has been called out for a joke on Israel and the Jewish community.



The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is the latest Jewish organization to call out SNL and has claimed that the show has "crossed the line."



During the recent episode, 'Weekend Update' host Michael Che spoke about Israel's coronavirus vaccine rollout, suggesting that Jewish citizens are receiving priority treatment.



"Israel is reporting that they’ve vaccinated half of their population. I’m going to guess it’s the Jewish half," Che said on the show.



In a statement issued to Fox News, the ADL said while the segment is known for "sharp criticism and public takedowns, the joke that Che made "not only missed the mark, but crossed the line -- basing the premise of the joke on factual inaccuracies and playing into an antisemitic trope in the process."



The group reportedly has been monitoring 'Weekend Update' this season and states that the segment has inappropriately used Jews as the punchline on multiple occasions.



"Unfortunately, ADL has tracked multiple 'Weekend Update' jokes this season that inappropriately use Jews as the punchline. I know they can do better," ADL CEO Jonathan A Greenblatt told the news channel.



"In that spirit, I reached out to Lorne Michaels over the weekend urging 'Saturday Night Live' to take action both to repair the damage that’s been done and ensure that this does not happen again," he added.



The makers of SNL are yet to respond to the controversy.