Jessica Mulrone & Meghan Markle are still BFFs: She checked up on me every day'

Jessica Mulroney finally addressed the rumours about her friendship with Meghan Markle. The Canadian stylist who recently returned to social media, on Friday, released a statement on her Instagram story.



In the statement she wrote, ''I'm going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are families. She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me every day, tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storyline. Stop feeding into it. Done.''



Jessica has taken a short break from social media, after being called out for using her white privilege during a disagreement about race with another influencer. Following the controversy, there were rumours that their friendship was on the rocks and former Royal highness and has distanced herself with her BFF.



Amid the controversy earlier this year, Jessica‘s television show was pulled from the network in Canada and she stepped away from her role at 'Good Morning America'.



Over the years, Meghan, 39, and Mulroney, 40, have been close, and Mulroney's three children, daughter Ivy and twin sons John and Brian played a key role in Markle's 2018 wedding.