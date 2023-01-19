Jennifer Lopez was initially approached for Britney-Madonna-Christina Aguilera's kiss at 2003 MTV VMAs

Remember the controversial yet iconic kiss that Britney Spears and Madonna shared on stage at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards? Turns out Jennifer Lopez too was part of the original plan. Lopez recently revealed that the organsiers had approached her for the act along with Madonna and Britney Spears. The two artists had performed 'Like a Virgin' and 'Hollywood' before locking lips on stage in front of a huge audience. The two were then joined by Christina Aguilera seconds later.



Now two decades later, Lopez has revealed that originally she was part of the act and explained why she ultimately had to drop out.



"I was filming a movie in Canada, and we had met…me, her and Britney…to do it at her home, and then I just couldn't get off the film…so, we couldn't do it," Lopez explained the event to E! News while promoting her new film 'Shotgun Wedding'.



"They got Christina Aguilera, I think, to do it, and I didn't wind up doing it," Lopez added.



The singer continued to share how she felt about the pop singer and said, "I love Madonna. I'm a huge fan. I always have been."



Back in 2003, the kiss had shocked the world and grabbed headlines. Rapper Missy Elliot joined the women onstage, and performed her hit song 'Work It.'



Meanwhile, JLo, who got married to Ben Affleck in 2022, is currently preparing for the release of Amazon Prime Video’s 'Shotgun Wedding.' Lopez plays Josh Duhamel’s fiancé as they prepare for an ultimate destination wedding.