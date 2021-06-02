Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are keen to take their relationship to next level

It's just ben a month since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly started dating but it seems the couple is already talking of a future and willing to take their relationship to the next level.



A source close to Lopez told People magazine, that the singer spent this past weekend in Los Angeles for business reasons, but also wanted to spend time with Affleck.



"They will continue to travel back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami. They are very happy together," told the source.



The source also revealed that JLo and Affleck are "slowly starting to talk about the future."



"This is not a casual relationship. They are taking it seriously and want it to be long-lasting," the source added.



The rumoured couple's Los Angeles meetup comes a week after they were photographed together in Miami.



"They were holding hands, hugging, kissing. They weren`t trying to hide the fact that they were together. They are very much into each other and being together," a source told People magazine at that time.



Ever since they were first spotted vacationing in Miami last month, their romance has been the talk of Hollywood, with fans and stars weighing in with an immense amount of support for the couple to become official once again.



The two really have rekindled their romance since they first started dating in 2002 and eventually broke up in 2004. Affleck was spotted donning a unique watch that the 'Hustlers' star gifted him back in 2002.



Affleck wore the original watch while filming the `Jenny From the Block` music video. It features a thick silver chain and a thin face.

JLo started dating Affleck recently after ending her engagement with former MLB star Alex Rodriguez.



Meanwhile, Affleck split with actor Ana de Armas in January.Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three children, 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and 9-year-old Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.