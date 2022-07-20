Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were teary-eyed while exchanging vows, reveals Chapel officials

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got emotional as they exchanged vows at their Las Vegas wedding. New details of the couple's surprise wedding have been revealed by an employee of A Little White Chapel.



A Little White Wedding Chapel employee Kenosha Booth, was working when the pair tied the knot at the Las Vegas venue on Saturday. In an interview on Good Morning America that aired on Tuesday, she recalled the "exciting moment" when Lopez and Affleck walked in.



As Affleck and Lopez "were reading each other`s vows, they were very sweet," she remembered."They both were emotional. They cried to each other. The kids were right there behind them," the wedding venue employee added. She also shared that Lopez, "had on a nice, elegant, beige, lacy-type dress."



"It had a train on it. The veil was beautiful. Everything was very sleek and beautiful. She was stunning. She had a beautiful white bouquet, and he had a boutonniere as well, that matched."



Sharing the memories of the wedding, Booth Portis said, "It was beautiful. It wasn't overly emotional, but some tears were shed by them both. Jennifer looked stunning."



According to reports, the song that was played during Lopez's entry was a traditional "Here Comes the Bride" procession, and Booth Portis was shocked when the pair came in, not believing it was actually Affleck and Lopez until they gave the paperwork to her.



On Sunday, Lopez, 52, revealed in her 'On the JLo' newsletter that she and Affleck, 49, tied the knot at A Little White Chapel.



In the newsletter, she wrote, "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben`s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," adding that the ceremony was "exactly what we wanted."



A source confirmed to People magazine that the newlyweds "plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends."



"They don't have a honeymoon planned yet. Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon."



