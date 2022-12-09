Jennifer Lawrence on her female-led action film comment: ‘It came out wrong'

Jennifer Lawrence is taking her words back. The Oscar-winning actor recently faced backlash after claiming that she was the first female action hero in cinema after she starred in 'The Hunger Games.'



During her appearance on Variety's Actors on Actors, the 32-year-old actress told Viola Davis, "I remember when I was doing Hunger Games, nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie, because it wouldn’t work, we were told. Girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead."

She added, "And it just makes me so happy every single time I see a movie come out that just blows through every one of those beliefs, and proves that it is just a lie to keep certain people out of the movies. To keep certain people in the same positions that they've always been in."

Her comment was quick to draw backlash from movie buffs who were quick to name other female actors who have played the lead role in many high-budget action films.



Clearing the air, Jennifer said in her recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that people have taken her answer in a different context.



"That’s certainly not what I meant to say at all. I know that I am not the only woman who has ever led an action film. What I meant to emphasize was how good it feels. And I meant that with Viola — to blow past these old myths that you hear about. about the chatter that you would hear around that kind of thing. But it was my blunder and it came out wrong. I had nerves talking to a living legend."