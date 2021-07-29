Jennifer Garner strikes a big deal with Netflix; ‘Yes Day’ sequel in works

Jennifer Garner recently signed a big deal with Netflix. The 49-year-old actress will be starring and producing multiple films for the streamer.



Under the deal, Garner is working on a sequel to her 2021 film 'Yes Day'. She is set to produce the sequel for the streamer, where she will reprise her role as Allison Torres, a mom who gives her kids 24 hours to make the rules. The second 'Yes Day' film is currently in development.



The family comedy, based on a children’s book by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, debuted on Netflix in March. The film centred on a mom and dad who usually say 'no', and then decide to say 'yes' to their kids' wildest requests — with a few ground rules — on a whirlwind day of fun and adventure.



Garner will next star in the Netflix sci-fi film 'The Adam Project' alongside Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana and Mark Ruffalo. She is also set to star in and produce the comedy film 'Family Leave', inspired by the book Bedtime for Mommy by 'Yes Day' author Amy Krouse Rosenthal, as per THR.



In reference to the announcement, Garner said, “I am honoured​ ​to join the awesome group of creatives in the Netflix family, and I am extremely excited to work with their passionate and innovative teams across all departments. I had the most gratifying, creative, experience bringing ‘Yes Day’ to life.''

