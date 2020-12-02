Jennifer Aniston resumes shooting for second season of 'The Morning Show'

Actor Jennifer Aniston resumed shooting for the second season of her Emmy-award winning series `The Morning Show` on Tuesday (local time).



The `Friends,` actor shared several pictures from the sets of the show on her Instagram stories including a picture of herself wearing a clear face shield as a precautionary measure against Covid.



The SAG-award-winning actor is seen wearing an ivory black jumpsuit with matching glasses in the picture."Back to work @ Themorningshow," she wrote along with the picture.





Aniston shared another picture of one of her crew members wearing a headphone that had a curse word written over it addressed to COVID-19.

"I love my crew @Themorningshow," the 51-year-old actor wrote alongside of the picture that she posted on her Instagram stories.

Another picture captures a plain sheet of paper with a lipstick imprint on it kept on Aniston`s make-up brushes. The shoot of the Apple TV`s show was halted back in March amid the growing health concerns around the coronavirus pandemic.