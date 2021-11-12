Jennifer Aniston reacts to Paul Rudd's Sexiest Man Alive title, says 'we've always known this'

This year, Paul Rudd is People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2021 and Jennifer Aniston is not surprised.



Aniston took to her Instagram Story to congratulate his friend and co-star Rudd after he bagged the 'Sexiest Man Alive' title.

Sharing a heartwarming post on her social media, Jennifer wrote, "This makes me so happy. We've ALWAYS known this, but Paul Rudd is officially @people's Sexiest Man Alive!".

Jennifer also shared a picture of the two of them cuddling from their 1998 romantic comedy, 'The Object of My Affection', pointing out, ''You don’t age, which is weird. But we still love you.''





Aniston and Rudd also starred together in the 2012 comedy 'Wanderlust'. The two also worked in the 90s iconic sitcom 'Friends', where Rudd starred as Phoebe's (Lisa Kudrow) husband Mike Hannigan in the last two seasons.



Responding to the newest title bestowed upon him, Rudd said, "I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I'd be picked for this, they would say, 'What?' " the actor told PEOPLE. "This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me."



Many other celebrities have reacted to Paul's title. Mark Ruffalo, who plays the role of Hulk in the MCU movies, said on Twitter: "Is that Paul Rudd... #SexiestManAlive?! I knew this day would come. Congrats, man. I hope you continue to never age so you can continue to hold this title."



During an interaction with Today, Ryan Reynolds reacted to the title and said, “Don’t blow this, Rudd,” said Reynolds. “If you are there, do not blow this opportunity. Run like the wind.”