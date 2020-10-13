Jay Z offers financial assistance to protestors who were arrested for demanding justice for Alvin Cole

Jay Z has come out in support of those who have protested against the shooting of Alvin Cole in February 2020. Cole was shot dead by the police earlier this year.



Jay-Z and Team ROC, the social justice arm of the rapper's ROC Nation company, offered on Friday to pay the fees associated with the arrests of peaceful protesters in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Among those who were arrested were Cole's mother and two sisters.



Protestors took to streets last week after Milwaukee County District Attorney on Wednesday announced that officer officer Joseph Mensah, who fired the shots that killed 17-year-old Cole, will not face criminal charges.



Cole is the third person Mensah fatally shot in the last five years.



Jay-Z and his Team ROC have not just offered monetary support to the protestors but have also dedemaned that Mensah be prosecuted and terminated. The rapper has even asked Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers to hire a special prosecutor to ensure justice is served.