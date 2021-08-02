Jay Pickett, star of 'General Hospital', dies on the sets of his movie

Actor Jay Pickett, star of shows like 'General Hospital' and 'Days of Our Life' died on Friday while working on a movie set. He was 60.



Pickett reportedly suffered a heart attack on the sets of his film 'Treasure Valley'.



"Many of you have already heard about the tragedy that happened two days ago. Jay Pickett, our leading man, writer, producer, and creator of this movie passed away suddenly while we were on location preparing to film a scene," director and producer Travis Mills wrote in a post on the film's official Facebook page Sunday.

"There is no official explanation for the cause of his death but it appears to have been a heart attack," he added. "Everyone present tried as hard as they could to keep him alive. Our hearts are broken and we grieve for his family who are so devastated by this shocking tragedy."



In a separate post, actor Jim Heffel revealed that the actor "died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie 'Treasure Valley' in Idaho."



Calling Pickett an "incredible man," Heffel wrote, "Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person. Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the Heavens," Heffel wrote. "Jay wrote the story and starred in it. He was also co-producer with myself and Vernon Walker. He will be truly missed. Ride like the wind."



"He was kind, sweet, and generous. He was one of the best actors I ever worked with and it was an honor to collaborate with him. Everyone who met him, even for the briefest moment, could feel his warmth, his wonderful spirit. It is difficult to find the words right now to say more. His closest friends have said that he was very happy making Treasure Valley and my hope is that he truly was," he added. "He was doing what he loved: acting, riding horses, making movies. And he was magnificent."



Pickett began his soap opera career in 1991, playing Dr Chip Lakin on 'Days of Our Lives'.



He also starred in 'Port Charles' and 'General Hospital' as Det. David Harper. Pickett is survived by his wife Elena and their three children.