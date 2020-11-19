Jason Momoa on his hunky physique: It's just genes

Hollywood star Jason Momoa recently revealed that the key to his hunky physique lies in the genes.

According to Page Six, the 41-year-old actor said in the December issue of Men`s Health, "It`s just genetics. Hawaiians are big people."

The famously fit `Game of Thrones` star also said his love for outdoor activities has kept him in shape."I rock climb a lot," he said before adding, "Maybe I`m an ape. I love the way it feels. I like being upside down. I always loved climbing trees as a kid and swinging in the breeze."



The 'Aquaman' star also pumps iron at the gym, but admitted that "lifting weights is challenging."He has attempted other forms of exercise, like doing yoga with his wife, Lisa Bonet, but to no avail.



As per Page Six, the actor told the magazine, "So I tried yoga the other day, and it was the hardest thing I`ve ever done in my life. I`d rather squat a car. Climbing El Capitan would be easier than doing two hours of yoga. I can`t bend over anymore! My hamstrings are so tight. It`s pathetic."



Momoa also revealed that for him, a yoga class almost a decade ago didn`t go so well either."I remember one time I was all yoked out for `Conan the Barbarian,` and I was in a yoga class with all these older ladies in Topanga and everyone was just holding their arms up and I was like, `This is so hard!`" he said.