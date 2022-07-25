Jason Momoa involved in a head-on collision with a motorcyclist 

'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa was involved in a head-on crash on a highway in Los Angeles over the weekend. The 'Game Of Thrones' actor was reportedly driving along Old Topanga Road in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning when a motorcycle crossed the centre line and smashed head-on into his 1970 Oldsmobile.



The motorcycle was being driven by a 21-year-old man who was immediately helped by the actor who got out of his car to check on him. Eventually, a passing driver called 911 and the motorcyclist took to a nearby hospital where was treated for non-life threatening injuries.



According to reports, Momoa was not injured. California Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist hit the left front side of Momoa's car and was ejected from the motorcycle.

So far it is unclear as to why the motorcyclist crossed the central line. No charges of the crash have been pressed by either of the parties.