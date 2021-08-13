Jason Momoa doesn't want his kids to pursue acting. Here's why

'Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa doesn't want his children to follow in his footsteps.



In an interview, Jason, who is a father of two children, shared that he doesn't want his kids to pursue acting.



The 42-year-old actor said, "Aw man, one of them wants to do it and I'm not a fan," Momoa said. "I don't want them to."



"I don't know. I'll try my damnedest to keep 'em out of it," he added. "I love storytelling, I love theatrical things, I like directing and filmmaking, but I just want them to, you know, really to go for other things."



The 'Aquaman' star went on to reveal why he doesn't want them to pursue acting. Momoa told ET, "If they (really) want to, maybe," adding, "But I don't want them to get into acting. It's very hard on people and I don't want them to have that pressure. I'm tough, I can handle it, but I wouldn't want to put someone I love (through) that."



The 'Aquaman' actor shares daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 12½, with wife Lisa Bonet. The couple is married since 2017.