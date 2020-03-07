Jared Letto has close shave with death during rock climbing session

Hollywood actor Jared Letto shared an incident on Twitter about a close shave with death. The `Suicide Squad` star "nearly died" during a rock climbing session with professional rock climber Alex Hannod, reported a news agency.

Not to sound dramatic, but this is the day I nearly died. Took a pretty good fall climbing with @AlexHonnold at Red Rock. Looked up and within seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while I dangled some 600 ft in the air. I remember looking down at the ground below. pic.twitter.com/CGd6kIM5o5 — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 6, 2020 ×

The 48-year-old tweeted a picture of himself hanging 600 feet up on a mountain wall along with another image of his climbing rope that nearly snapped after getting cut by a rock.

It was a strange moment - less fear, more matter of fact, and slightly melancholy. The adrenaline came after, when I got back on the wall. But we made it through and lived to see another day 😅🙏🏼 Overall it was actually quite fun. we continued climbing into the night... pic.twitter.com/Ua6DMLV7fE — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 6, 2020 ×

The caption of the bone-chilling snapshots read: "Not to sound dramatic, but this is the day I nearly died. Took a pretty good fall climbing with @AlexHonnold at Red Rock.



Looked up and within seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while I dangled some 600 ft in the air.



I remember looking down at the ground below."According to a news agency, the actor also shared a small clip of himself freaking out and cursing while clenching the damaged cord.