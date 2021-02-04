Jared Leto's Joker returns with new look in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'

With the upcoming Zack Snyder`s `Justice League`, Hollywood actor Jaret Leto is bringing back his character of Joker in a new look from the 2016`s `Suicide Squad.

Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' is arriving on this day on HBO Max



According to Variety, Snyder, who is releasing his long-awaited Snyder cut of the 2017 release `Justice League`, shared a new black and white photo of Leto`s villain on Tuesday and tweeted, "Amazing character you created."

He added, "Honored to have our worlds collide. @DavidAyerMovies @JaredLeto."While the Oscar winner`s face is blurred out in the photo, the actor`s white makeup and extended smile, which are the trademarks of his character, are visible as he holds up a Joker card.Snyder, who was originally set to direct `Justice League`, stepped down from directing duties after the death of his daughter Autumn in March 2017, due to suicide.



Joss Whedon then took over the director`s chair to complete the film, which was released later that year.In May of 2020, Snyder announced his cut of the film would be debuting on HBO Max in 2021 after a relentless fan campaign asking for his version to be released.



The film will now be broken down into four hour-long episodes.The movie features the epic team-up of DC universe superheroes: Ben Affleck`s `Batman`, Gal Gadot`s `Wonder Woman`, Henry Cavill`s `Superman`, Jason Momoa`s `Aquaman`, Ezra Miller`s `The Flash` and Ray Fisher`s `Cyborg`.