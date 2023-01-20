Jared Leto to be roped in for Disney's sci-fi sequel Tron: Ares

After the success of Maleficent, Pirates of the Caribbean and other films, Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Rønning is in talks with Disney to get Tron’s new instalment back online. The new film is in early talks to get Jared Leto to headline the project. If it goes through, this will be the fourth collaboration between Joachim and Disney.

The first instalment of the Disney sci-fi franchise began in 1982. It then starred Jeff Bridges in the lead and was set inside the computer program called the Grid where a computer hacker is abducted and forced to participate in gladiatorial games. Then came Tron: Legacy in 2010, with Bridges reprising his role and Garret Hedlund and Olivia Wilde joining the franchise.

The new film will be called Tron: Ares and will be scripted by Jesse Wigutow. The producers are Justin Springer (Tron: Legacy), Leto and his Paradox partner Emma Ludbrook, and Jeffrey Silver.