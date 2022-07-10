Jane Campion feels Netflix will be more picky about new projects after subscriber loss

In April, Jane Campion become the third woman in the Oscars` 94-year-old history to take the Academy Award for best director for her critically acclaimed film 'The Power of the Dog.' The same month, Netflix shockingly revealed that the streaming giant had lost subscribers for the first time in a decade.



Loosing 200,000 subs in the first quarter, Netflix high officers are doing multiple changes from bringing ads, to stopping account sharing. Amid all, the one thing that may affect the future of budding filmmakers is the Netflix decision to focus on bigger & better movies as per THR, which means their focus on small and content-driven films will automatically shrink.



Now reacting to all that, Campion during her interview with BBC, agreed that her western drama would have not been possible without Netflix, but also fears that Netflix's recent loss may affect the streamer's content also, as they are going to be more 'picky'



Campion adds, "I do think they're going to be more picky about other projects or, maybe, what's sad is not taking risks on people without names."



Further, she added that her film, "couldn't have been made" without the support of Netflix.



So, whether the new changes will affect the OTT platform's relation with the director, reacting to which, Jane said, "I don't think it would be hard for me if I wanted to do something because I've established a relationship and they're incredibly loyal."



The 'Power of the Dog' was the frontrunner of this award season, and got 12 nominations at the Academy Awards this year, but won just one golden trophy which Jane took home in the best director category. The film lost to 'Coda'.



Reacting to the big snub, the director said, "With the Academy it seemed that Coda really captured the hearts of people. It was an easier film to understand and, you know, that's the way it went and I'm happy for them."