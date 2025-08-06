/Janaki V v/s State of Kerala OTT Release: Here's when you can watch Suresh Gopi’s controversial movie online



Janaki V v/s State of Kerala has found its online home. Suresh Gopi's controversial movie, which had made several headlines over its plot, is set to release online, less than a month after its theatrical release. Released theatrically on July 17, the movie has grabbed a lot of attention over the delay in its release. Reportedly, the release of the Malayalam movie was stalled after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) denied screening permission. However, the board gave the clearance to the movie with a U/A 16+ certificate. The green light to the release was given after the edits, presumably suggested by the Censor Board, were done.

Janaki v/s State of Kerala OTT release: When and where to watch the movie

The Malayalam court-drama will be available to watch on Zee5 from August 15, Independence Day. In the announcement post shared on the X handle of Zee5 Malayalam, they wrote, ''Let this Independence Day be for justice. "Janaki V v/s State of Kerala", from August 15, on our own ZEE5.PREMIERES 15th August on @ZEE5.''

The OTT announcement comes two weeks after the movie was released in theatres. Originally, the movie was set to hit theatres in June. However, the release got delayed.

What is Janaki V v/s State of Kerala about?

The 2 hour 36 minutes long movie revolves around Janaki, an IT professional from Bangalore. However, her life turns upside down when she becomes a victim of a horrific incident while returning to her hometown for a vacation. The official synopsis of the film reads, “·A victim of sexual assault, Janaki battles a veteran advocate, David, who manages to prove the accused innocent. As Janaki finds that she is pregnant, her fight for justice turns into a nightmare.