Jamie Lynn Spears responds after sister Britney slams her on Twitter

Britney Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears have been embroiled in a very public feud this past week. Hours after Britney lashed out Jamie Lynn's new memoir which gives distrubing details of the singer's behaviour, Jamie Lynn wrote an emotional post on Instagram, reacting to Britney's claims.



"Last thing I want to be is doing this, but here we are," Jamie Lynn began her Jan. 14 Instagram post. "It's hard to see these posts, as I know the world also feels. I just wish her well. Brit, I am always here, you know behind the scenes I have always been here."



"It's become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don't match what you post on social media," she continued. "I know you're going through a lot, and I never want to diminish that, but I also can't diminish myself."



"Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth and I have to clarify that," Jamie Lynn added. "Because now it's getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats, as result of (Britney's) accusatory and vague posts."

Jamie Lynn reacted after Britney took to Twitter to tell her side of the story after watching her younger sister's TV interview where she spoke about Britney's conservatorship.



"I didn't understand what was happening, nor was I focused on that. I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now," she said on-air, while promoting her upcoming book, 'Things I Should Have Said'.



"My sister said how my behavior was out of control," Britney wrote on Twitter Jan. 13. "She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time …. So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY???" The singer added of Jamie Lynn, "She never had to work for anything, everything was always given to her."



Britney, during her court appearance in June 2021 had expressed disappointment towards her family. The superstar had expressed wanting to "sue" her family for "what they did to [her]" amid her 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated last November.

