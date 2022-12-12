James Gunn rubbishes rumours he doesn't like Henry Cavill as Superman

For all DC fans, the announcement that Henry Cavill is returning as Superman is possibly the best news that we heard in a long time. Soon after the announcement, Dwayne The Rock revealed that he had to literally fight to get Henry back in the franchise. Rumours then started surfacing that maybe the bosses were not keen on getting Henry back.

Rubbishing all such claims, DC Studios co-head James Gunn replied to fans and said he was more than happy to welcome back Henry Cavill. He tweeted the poster of Superman celebrating the premiere “44 years ago” of the 1978 film that starred Christopher Reeve in the titular role.

One of the tweets that James Gunn replied to was from a Twitter user asking “if we are gonna see a Superman” in the new era as “we’ve been starved of the greatest comic book character on the big screen for ages.”

Jame Gunn replied, “Yes of course. Superman is a huge priority, if not the biggest priority.”