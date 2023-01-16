James Cameron promises fans: You’re going to meet two completely new cultures in the next film

James Cameron has some grand plans for Avatar film. The filmmaker who’s given us some of the biggest blockbusters, wants fans to expect bigger than they have ever imagined for ‘Avatar 3’. He revealed at the Critics Choice Awards 2023 that fans can expect the element of fire to be explored in the next film. Also, there would be two new cultures that would be introduced.

He said at the red carpet, “Fire has a symbolic purpose in the film and there’s a culture that is specifically around that concept. That’s probably saying too much as we speak.”

He added, “You’re going to meet two completely new cultures in the next film. We met the Omaticaya, we met the Metkayina, and you’re going to meet two new cultures in the next film, and it kind of rove a little more freely around the world of Pandora to different places.”

Meanwhile, his latest instalment, ‘Avatar 2’ aka ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is nearing $2 billion worldwide in box office collections and promises to be bigger than any other film ever.