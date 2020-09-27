James Cameron confirms the filming of 'Avatar 2' is done, says 3rd part is almost completed

After facing several complications while shooting, James Cameron revealed that the shooting of 'Avatar 2' is done.



The ace-director confirmed the news, while he was talking Arnold Schwarzenegger at 2020 Austrian World Summit environmental conference.



While talking the Oscar-winning director said, ''COVID hit us like it hit everybody… We lost about four and a half months of production. As a result of that, we’ve rolled around one more full year for a release in December of 2022. That’s been announced already''.

Now that doesn’t mean I have an extra year to finish the film, because the day we deliver Avatar 2 we’ll just start working on finishing 'Avatar 3', he said. ''So where we are right now, I’m down in New Zealand shooting. We’re shooting the remainder of the live-action. We’ve got about ten per cent left to go'' he said.



''We're a hundred per cent complete on 'Avatar 2' and we're sort of ninety-five per cent complete on 'Avatar 3'. So we’re very lucky in that we chose this as our production site years ago.'' As he also stated that, once they have finished working on part 3 they will work on more sequel of the movie.

'Avatar 2' will be released on December 17, 2022. The film will star Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver in the lead roles.